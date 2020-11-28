Bengaluru FC will chase their first win in Indian Super League season 7 when they play Hyderabad FC in their second match of ISL 2020-21 on November 28 (Saturday). Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Hyderabad FC started their ISL 7 campaign with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC while Bengaluru FC were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa despite leading by two goals at the hour mark. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the BFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for details. Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana, Cleiton Silva & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in BFC vs HFC ISL Match.

Aridane Santana, who scored nine goals last season, opened his goalscoring tally from the penalty spot against Odisha FC in Hyderabad FC’s first game. He was, however, guilty of squandering several clear-cut chances in the game. The Spaniard will hope to rectify those mistakes and find the net again for his team. Bengaluru FC though will want to patch their leaky defence before the season gets long for them. BFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 will be played on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). The ISL 2020-21 clash will take place at the Fatorda Stadium and the game is scheduled to start 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can enjoy the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to live telecast the BFC vs HFC match. Fans who are not able to follow the ISL 2020-21 clash live on television can follow it live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the BFC vs HFC clash online for fans.

