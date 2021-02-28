Chelsea will host Manchester United in their upcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at Stamford Bridge in Yorkshire on Sunday (February 28). All the remaining games hold great significance, with the race for the top four intensifying with each passing day. Manchester United are sitting second in the points table with 49 points and are looking to narrow down their gap with Manchester City, who are leading the standings with 62 points. On the other hand, Chelsea are holding the fifth spot with 43 points, and a victory would see them displacing West Ham United at the fourth place. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of CHE vs MUN match. Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online.

The Blues go into this game on the back of a compressive 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. On the contrary, the Red Devils fetched a disappointing goalless against Real Sociedad and would like to redeem themselves. Notably, Chelsea have lost their last three home fixtures against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side across all competitions. Hence, it would be interesting to see if Manchester United will emerge winners again or Chelsea will take the game. As the encounter takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details. CHE vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Chelsea vs Manchester United match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on February 28, 2020 (Sunday). The clash will be held at Stamford Bridge and the game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

