Manchester United (MUN) will take on Chelsea (CHE) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. CHE vs MUN clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on February 28, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are fighting for Champions League places and will be looking to register a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create CHE vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Chelsea have been consistently improving under Thomas Tuchel and the German manager will face one of his toughest test yet as the Blues boss. The London side have are unbeaten since the German took over, winning four of the six league games and will look to continue that run, Meanwhile, Manchester United are on a poor run at the moment, recording just two wins in their last five matches.

CHE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Eduard Mendy (CHE) must be your keeper for this clash.

CHE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Marcos Alonso (CHE), Luke Shaw (MUN) and Harry Maguire (MUN) must be your defenders.

CHE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mason Mount (CHE), Callum Hudson Odoi (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Fred (MUN) must be your midfielders.

CHE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE) and Edinson Cavani (MUN) must be selected as the forwards.

CHE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Eduard Mendy (CHE), Marcos Alonso (CHE), Luke Shaw (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Mason Mount (CHE), Callum Hudson Odoi (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Fred (MUN), Timo Werner (CHE) and Edinson Cavani (MUN).

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) must be selected as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team while Mason Mount (CHE) can be picked as the vice-captain.

