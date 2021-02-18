The upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Chennaiyin FC crossing swords with NorthEast United FC. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday (February 18). Both sides have been in contrasting form lately, which makes the Highlanders firm favourites for this game. With 26 points in 17 games, NorthEast United are fifth in the team standings, and a win would see them toppling Hyderabad FC at the third spot. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC are eighth in the table and are out of the semi-final race. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of CFC vs NEUFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Chennaiyin have been decent in the defensive department, their reluctant approach restricted them from winning several games. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC have been in impressive form, and their confidence would be sky-high. Speaking of the history between the two teams, NorthEast United FC lead the head-to-head record 6-3. However, their last meeting earlier this season saw a goalless draw. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 18, 2021 (Thursday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the CFC vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans.

