Things in the FIFA World Cup 2022 are heating up. Following Saudi Arabia's upset win over Argentina, teams will be in no mood to take games against smaller sides easy. On November 23, we will witness four matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022 once again. After the action in Groups A, B, C and D, we will witness matches in Group E and Group F today. The Group F opens with Morocco vs Croatia clash and then Belgium vs Canada encounter. In Group E, Germans will be up against Japan and Spain will face Costa Rica. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of these matches on Sports 18 channels. Also for free live streaming online fans can head to JioCinema mobile app or website to catch the action. While Sports 18 provides commentary in English and MTV and Sports 18 Khel in Hindi, fans can also watch the matches in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary as well. Continue reading to find out how!

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Commentary & Coverage in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil?

The option to watch MOR vs CRO, GER vs JPN, SPN vs CRC, BEL vs CAN FIFA World Cup 2022 matches with Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary is available on JioCinema app and website. As it provides free live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, fans can change the commentary language from settings and enjoy it in preferred audio commentary. So, that's how fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil.

