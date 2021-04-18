Real Madrid take on Getafe in the La Liga 2021 match at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The match will be quite an important one for the visitors as a win here and Madrid will be placed on number one of the La Liga 2021 points table. in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details for the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So both teams have issues with their players. Sergio Ramos is ousted due to an injury and the Real Madrid captain was recently tested positive for COVID-19. Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch La Liga 2021 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Raphael Varane is yet get recovered from COVID-19. Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard are yet to recover. Erick Cabaco and Cucho Hernandez from Getafe will also be missing out on the tie. Enes Unal who just got recovered from COVID-19 could be making a comeback. Sofian Chakla is also back into the squad after missing out. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details below:

Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Getafe vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on April 19, 2021 (Sunday midnight). The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Getafe vs Real Madrid on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

