Getafe and Real Madrid are all set to take on each other in the La Liga 2021 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The Los Blancos has the pressure of coming on number one on the La Liga 2021 points table. A win here would mean the team would come on number one with 69 points. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that have a look at the preview of the game and the roaster issues they have. The Los Blancos have been on a brilliant ten-game unbeaten run in La Liga. Getafe was placed on number 15 of the La Liga points table. Lionel Messi Says Losing El Clasico Was a ‘Bad’ Thing, But Happy With Strong Position in La Liga 2021.

Real Madrid does not have any fresh roaster issues. Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez remain sidelined with injuries, Raphael Varane is also on the doctor's table with coronavirus. Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard are also yet to recover from injuries. The hosts Getafe manager Jose Bordalas will be without the services of Erick Cabaco and Cucho Hernandez due to injuries. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Getafe vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on April 19, 2021 (Sunday midnight) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe CF. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Getafe vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Getafe vs Real Madrid for free.

