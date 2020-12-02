Jamshedpur FC will search for their first win in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 when they play a high-flying Hyderabad FC in their third match of ISL 2020-21. While Jamshedpur FC are still without a win after two games, Hyderabad FC have won one and drawn the other and kept a clean sheet in both their matches. Jamshedpur FC, in contrast, have lost one and were held to a draw in their second game after leading that match by two goals at half-time. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Aridane Santana, Nerijus Valskis & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in HFC vs JFC ISL Match.

Hyderabad FC, however, are yet to beat Jamshedpur FC in two meetings. They were thrashed 1-3 by Jamshedpur in the first-ever clash between these two teams last year and were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Marquez Roca will want to change that history while Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle will want to end his side’s hunt for a first win this season. HFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2020-21 match will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 2, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans can catch the live action of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to live telecast the game. Fans can also follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live-streaming the HFC vs JFC clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).