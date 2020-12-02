Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC are all set to take on each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match which will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. in this article, we shall bring to you the key players for the ISL 2020 match, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. Hyderabad FC has won a single game out of the two matches played by them. One of their game ended with a draw. The team currently stand on number five of the ISL 2020-21. Whereas, Jamshedpur FC is placed on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table with one point. HFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

The team is yet to register their first win as they lost one game and the other ended with a draw. Owen Coyle, the manager ahead of the game addressed the team is quite respectful of their opponents. The Coyle in the pre-match conference praised Aridane for the kind of performance in the league. "Aridane has been a wonderful player in the league and he continues that show again. So, we are well aware of the threats they have and are respectful towards that," he said. Now let's have a look at the five key players.

Aridane Santana

Having scored three goals in the tournament so far, the Spaniard is an important player that you must-have in the team. He also had a couple of assists against his name and this further highlights how important is he for his side.

Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis has been the highest goal-scorer for Jamshedpur FC. The team has a few things to work upon but this man is surely one of the most reliable strikers for the Red Miners.

Asish Rai

With11 tackles, 5 interceptions and 9 defensive blocks, the former Indian Arrows have an amazing defender in form for Asish Rai. His stats speak for himself and he ha a huge impact on the game.

Chinglensana Singh

Here's the defender from the Red Miners who has impressed the fans with his amazing skills. The former FC Goa centre-back had 77 touches of the ball and made 67 passes at 91 per cent accuracy in the season back then. Singh is surely an interesting prospect for the team.

Jackichand Singh

Having a couple of assists under his belt, this winger has been an integral part of Jamshedpur FC. Once again he could play an important role in the game on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur FC would surely be looking to register their first win against Hyderabad FC. The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

