Inter Milan and Juventus clash in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final with both teams fighting for a place in the final. Inter Milan vs Juventus match in Coppa Italia 2020-21 semis will be played at the San Siro Stadium. Both sides head into the encounter unbeaten in their last couple of matches. Juventus have won each of their last four matches while Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last six games. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus clash should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Juventus' Semi-Final Clash Against Inter Milan in Coppa Italia 2020–21, Says Report.

Juventus reached the semi-final of Coppa Italia 2020-21 after beating Sampdoria 3-2 in the round of 16 and then drubbing SPAL 4-0 in the quarter-finals while Inter made it to this stage after edging past Fiorentina and city rivals AC Milan in their previous two rounds. Inter Milan beat Juventus 2-0 in their only meeting earlier this season.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Inter Milan vs Juventus match will be played at the San Siro Stadium. The Coppa Italia 2020-21 semi-final clash will be held on February 3 (Tuesday midnight) and it is scheduled to be held at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 semi-final match will not be telecast live in India as there are no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia in India. Fans can, however, can watch the game on online platforms.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Although there are no official broadcaster available for the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 semi-final match, will be streamed live on FanCode. Fans can log onto the FanCode website or app and purchase the FC Match Pass to enjoy the game live.

