With their playoffs hopes hanging by a thread, Jamshedpur FC will eye a victory when they play Mumbai City FC in their next ISL 2020-21 match. Jamshedpur FC must win both of their remaining two matches and hope for favours from other teams to finish in the top four. Mumbai City FC, on the other, have already booked their place in the playoffs and are now playing for a top-place finish that will secure AFC Champions League football for them next season. Meanwhile, fans looking for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online of the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match should scroll down for all details. JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Mumbai City are second in the Indian Super League points table with 34 points from 17 matches. While Sergio Lobera’s men have already sealed a top-two finish, they are still five points behind ATK Mohun Bagan with a game in hand. A win over Jamshedpur will take them closer to the top spot making their match against ATK Mohun Bagan a potential clash for the top place. Jamshedpur FC are seventh with only 21 points after 18 matches and six far from the final playoffs berth with two games remaining in their season.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The match will be held on February 20 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the JFC vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the clash online for fans.

