Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. JFC vs MCFC clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are heading into this game on the back of some poor results. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create JC vs MCFC Dream11 Team can scroll down below for more details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC are looking to catch up with leaders ATK Mohun Bagan but have been in very poor form in recent months. Sergio Lobera’s team have won just one of their last five games, a run of results very different from their start to the season. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur have a very little to no chance of making it into the top four but will look to move into the final league game of the season on a high note and with a win against one of the top teams.

JFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

JFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Stephen Eze (JFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC) and Hernan Santana (MCFC) must be your defenders.

JFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC) and Rowlin Borges (MCFC) must be your midfielders.

JFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Adam le Fondre (MCFC) must be your forwards for this game.

JFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Adam le Fondre (MCFC).

Adam le Fondre (MCFC) must be selected as the captain of your JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team while Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).