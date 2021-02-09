Juventus is all set to take on Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia 2021 match at the Juventus Training Centre. This will be the second round of the Coppa Italia 2021. The current aggregate of the match stands with Bianconeri leading 2-1. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Just before the match, we had the return of Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey. JUV vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Inter Milan Football Match.

Andrea Pirlo has already clinched the first trophy as the manager of the team but would want to retain the Coppa Italia trophy. Inter Milan have been dealt a blow heading into this game as Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez have been ruled out due to suspension. Inter Milan are the top scorers of the Serie A this campaign and would love to keep going. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Inter Milan in Coppa Italia will be played at the Juventus Training Stadium on February 10 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast for the match. The fans in India will have to follow the social media pages of their favourite teams to get the updates of the scores.

