Juventus and Inter Milan go head to head in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. It is a contest between table-toppers and fifth-placed team. While Inter Milan are on top of team standings with 88 points, Juventus are on fifth spot with 72 points in their kitty. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming online and free TV telecast details then scroll down for all the information. JUV vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Inter Milan Football Match.

Juventus will be aiming to move into the top four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with a win against Inter Milan. If Juventus fail to earn any points from this fixture, they will miss out on the top four by the end of the weekend.

Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium (Allianz Stadium) and will take place on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Abandoned by Juventus Teammates, Bianconeri Players Apparently Fed Up With Special Treatment Given to CR7.

How to Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Inter Milan on Sony SIX. The match will also be live on Sony’s online live streaming platform SonyLiv.

