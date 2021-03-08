Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will face each other in the second leg of the first semi-final of Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on March 08, 2021 (Monday). Both teams will be looking to make it to the finals of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Mumbai Indians Congratulate Mumbai City FC on Winning the Indian Super League 2020–21 Winners Shield and Qualifying for AFC Champions League.

Both teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first leg but there will be no away goal advantage this season due to the games being played at a neutral venue. Mumbai City will be looking to make it to their first-ever ISL final while, the Gaurs have played in the summit clash on two occasions, ending up on the losing side on both occasions.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21, Semi-Final 1 Leg 2 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Semi-Final Leg 2 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The game will be held on March 08, 2021 (Monday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21, Semi-Final 1 Leg 2 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the MCFC vs FCG match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online for fans.

