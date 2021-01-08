NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC will look to enter the top four of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 team standings as they lock horns with each other in the upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Friday (January 8). Both sides have blown hot and cold this season and would like to get a win in the upcoming contest. While Hyderabad are sixth in the team standings with 12 points, NorthEast United are seveth in the table with 11 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of NEUFC vs HFC match. NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team.

Although NorthEast – who were unbeaten in their first six games – started well this season, they lost the plot once their unbeaten streak was snapped. Moreover, their last win came five games and would like to get the favourable result in the upcoming outing. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC, after three loses on the trot, bounced back brilliantly against Chennaiyin FC in their last match and registered a 4-1 triumph. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. NEUFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record.

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 8, 2021(Friday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of NEUFC vs JFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the NEUFC vs HFC clash online for fans.

