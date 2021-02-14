NorthEast United FC is all set to take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan. This will be the second time that the ISL 2020-21 that the two teams are taking on each other. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So the last time the two teams met each other, the teams walked away with a 2-2 draw against each other. This time the teams will be looking out for a result. Odisha FC is placed on number 11 of the ISL 2020-21 points table. NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

The team has nine points in their kitty with only one win from 16 matches. The team has so far lost nine games and remaining have ended with a draw. Whereas, a win here for NorthEast United and they will stand in the top four of the ISL 2020-21 points table. As of now, they are on number five with 23 points. Hyderabad FC and Goa FC have 24 points in their kitty. So NEUFC would simply climb a couple of spots on the ISL 2020-21 points table. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan. The game will be held on February 14 (Sunday) and it has a scheduled start time of 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the NEUFC vs OFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming match online for fans.

