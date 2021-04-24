Real Madrid will eye successive wins and extend their 12-match winning streak when they play Real Betis at home. Real Madrid vs Real Betis match in La Liga will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on April 25 (Sunday). Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 in their previous match and will eye consecutive wins. A victory will take Zinedine Zidane’s side on top of the La Liga points table. Real Betis have drawn each of their last four league games and are unbeaten in their last five matches. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for the live telecast, free live streaming online and other details for the Real Madrid vs Real Betis match should scroll down for all information. Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Fede Valverde To Miss UCL 2020-21 Clash After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis.

Zidane continues to be without captain and centre-back Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos. But Luka Modric and Eden Hazard have been passed fit and included in the matchday squad. Real are currently three points behind Atletico Madrid but can go level on points with Diego Simeone’s side with a win over Real Betis, who are sixth in the points table with 49 points from 32 matches. RM vs RB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Real Madrid vs Real Betis Football Match.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Real Betis match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The game will be played on April 25 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast for the Real Madrid vs Real Betis match in La Liga 2020-21 will not be available in India as there are no broadcasters available in the country.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for how to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2020-21 match free live streaming online can watch the game live on the official Facebook page of La Liga through the Facebook watch.

