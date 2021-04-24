Real Madrid will look to extend their 12-match winning streak in La Liga when they host Real Betis. Madrid have an opportunity to leapfrog current leaders Atletico Madrid on top of the points table with a home win against Betis. Real Madrid vs Real Betis (RM vs RB) match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on April 25 (Sunday). Madrid have failed to win each of their last three home games against Real Betis and will want to break that jinx. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the RM vs RB match should scroll down for all details. Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Fede Valverde To Miss UCL 2020-21 Clash After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis.

Zinedine Zidane's side have lost and won two each of their last four matches against Betis, who head to Madrid after drawing their last four matches in La Liga. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have lost just once in their last 10 league games. But Betis are missing Cristian Tello due to injury while Nabil Fekir is suspended. Real are also without Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vaquez and captain Sergio Ramos but Luka Modric and Eden Hazard have been deemed fit. Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch La Liga 2021 Match Live Telecast on TV in Indian Time?

Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Thibaut Courtois (RM) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 team.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Marcelo (RM), Aissa Mandi (RB) and Alvaro Odriozola (RM) will be the defenders for this fantasy team.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Luka Modric (RM), Sergio Canales (RB), Guido Rodriguez (RB) and Casemiro (RM) should be selected as the midfielders for this fantasy team.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Aitor Ruibal (RB) and Vinicius Junior (RM) will be the three forwards for this fantasy team.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Marcelo (RM), Aissa Mandi (RB), Alvaro Odriozola (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Sergio Canales (RB), Guido Rodriguez (RB), Casemiro (RM), Karim Benzema (RM), Aitor Ruibal (RB) and Vinicius Junior (RM).

We will pick Vinicius Junior (RM) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Karim Benzema can be made the vice-captain for the Real Madrid vs Real Betis (RM vs RB) match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).