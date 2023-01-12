Hyderabad FC’s next challenge in the Indian Super League is in the form of Chennaiyin FC. The defending champions find themselves in the second spot on the ISL 2022-23 points table, which is a testament to their dominant performance this season. Hyderabad enter this match on the back of a 3-1 win over FC Goa. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, came up with a late fightback to finish with a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC. Sitting seventh on the ISL table, they need these three points to cut down their gap with the top six. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say He Loves Islam? Photo of Al-Nassar Football Star From Dubai Event Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

On the other hand, the title holders will move to the top spot on the table with a win in this match. Former champions Chennaiyin are yet to win a game in the ISL since beating NorthEast United 7-1 back in December. Based on current form, Hyderabad FC are favourites, with the talismanic Bartholomew Ogbeche leading their attack. With six goals in 13 games, he is their top-scorer this season. The Marina Machans, on the other hand, will hope their star striker Petar Sliskovic comes good in this match. Silskovic has netted seven times so far this season and hope to add more to his tally this evening.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FCISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on January 12, 2022 (Thursday). The HFC vs CFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will provide live-action with Hindi commentary.ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live:

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

