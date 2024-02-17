Hyderabad are bottom of the points table in the Indian Super League with just 4 points from their 14 games played so far. They have lost a staggering ten of these games which goes to show how difficult it has been for them to manage the intensity of the Indian Super League. The team is well and truly out of the play-offs race but will now try and focus on ending the campaign well. They face another struggling side in East Bengal, who head into the game on the back of two defeats and without a win in their last five. Hyderabad versus East Bengal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC Suffer Heavy Defeat Against 0–4 Jamshedpur FC at Home.

Hyderabad defence has been their main issue and this is where Alex Saji and Mohammed Rafi need to lift their game significantly, to avoid another poor performance. Makan Chothe is their creative genius but needs his midfielders Joao Victor and Lalchhanhima Sailo to maintain the hold of possession to have an effect.

East Bengal could look to change from their defensive 5-4-1 formation that almost stopped Mumbai City FC from securing a win. The likes of Ajay Chhetri and Souvik Chakrabarti are integral members of their midfield and most of the attacking play would be courtesy of them. Felicio Brown Forbes should slot in at the lone striker position. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

East Bengal take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 17. The HFC vs EBFC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD, Sports 18 3 (English Commentary) channels, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal contest. For HFC vs EBFC live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. East Bengal may have not been at their very best recently but they have the players to secure an easy win against Hyderabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).