Chinese football coach Xin Duan angrily slapped a referee after the latter showed him a red card in the midst of a heated discussion during a China League One match between Liaoning Shenyang and Nanjing City. Duan, the coach of Liaoning Shenyang, was involved in an animated discussion with the referee Chen Hao after he had awarded a penalty to the opposition team Nanjing City. Other officials soon stepped in to break up the conflict and a video of it has gone viral on social media. He later expressed regret over his action. No Lionel Messi! Argentina Striker Yamila Rodriguez Spotted With Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona Tattoos at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Chinese Football Coach Slaps Referee

Liaoning Shenyang Urban head coach Duan Xin is going to be in big trouble. With his side trailing 0-1 to Nanjing City just before half time, Duan reacted angrily to referee Chen Hao awarding a yellow card to one of his side's coaches...by slapping the referee in the face. pic.twitter.com/rlkR4DjHty — FourFiveWonton (@FourFiveWonton) July 23, 2023

