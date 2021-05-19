Manchester City had an off day against Brighton in their latest outing in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 3-2 by Seagulls on the night at the Ammex Stadium. In addition to a defeat, the Manchester outfit were dealt a major injury blow as star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan limped off in the second half with the Champions League final just more than a week away. Manchester City vs Chelsea, Champions League 2021 Finals Shifted to Portugal.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Manchester City but was on the receiving end of some strong tackles throughout the game and was eventually replaced in the 56th minute by Fernandinho. However, Pep Guardiola admitted that the change was more as a precautionary measure as the European showpiece final is just 11 days away. Chelsea's Season In Danger Of Falling Apart After FA Cup Final Loss Against Leicester City.

‘Tomorrow we will check it - the doctor is quite optimistic. The problem is he had a kick and was running in the second half with disturbance. I didn’t want to take a risk, that’s why I did the substitution,’ the Manchester City boss said in a post-game interview.

Manchester City defeated Paris Saint Germain to reach the Champions League final but have a number of injury issues to deal with ahead of the summit clash. Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker, were all left out of the squad against Brighton due to injuries and are facing a race against time to get themselves fit for the clash against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola after the defeat against the Seagulls has urged his team to perform better in the upcoming final. ‘We have to improve for the final, always we have to finish with 11. We’re the champions. In four or five days we lift the trophy and prepare for the final. I am concerned because it’s a Champions League final and the opponent is so tough,’ he added.

