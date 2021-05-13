The COVID-19 pandemic created a ruckus in the entire world. This has also led to a shift in the venues of the Champions League 2021 finals. The UCL 2021 final match between Manchester City vs Chelsea will now be held in Portugal. The match was supposed to be held in Istanbul at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. But owing to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the UEFA decided to change the venues. With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Istanbul is currently going through a lot of restrictions as it is on the red list. Manchester City vs Chelsea, UCL 2021 Final to be Held in Portugal, UEFA Confirms.

None of the domestic fans would have been able to travel to Istanbul owing to the restrictions. The match will now be held in Portugal and the ticket sales will start from May 24, 2021. Later Wembley in the United Kingdom was considered to be the venue but it was almost impossible to get rid of quarantine restrictions. The UEFA also has promised for collaborating with Istanbul in the near future.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet posted by UEFA below:

The #UCLfinal between Manchester City and Chelsea will now be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. 6,000 fans of each team will be able to attend. Full story: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) May 13, 2021

6000 fans from each team will be allowed to watch live action in the stadium. The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

