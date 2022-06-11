India will look to move one step closer towards AFC Asian Cup 2023 when they take on Afghanistan in the latest round of Qualifiers matches. The clash will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 11, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers live streaming details can scroll down below. AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Skipper Sunil Chhetri’s Brace Leads India to 2–0 Win Over Cambodia.

Both the teams had contrasting starts to their Qualification campaigns as India dominated Cambodia while Afghanistan fell to a narrow defeat against Afghanistan. The Blye Tigers are the highest-ranked team in Group D and will start as the favourites. India At 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Squad, Schedule and Other Things You Need To Know.

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Time and Schedule

The India vs Afghanistan clash in the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier would be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday (June 11, 2022). The match would begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Live Telecast in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in India. Fans would be able to watch the India vs Afghanistan clash on Star Sports SD/HD Channels.

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Free Live Streaming Online in India

As Star Sports hold the broadcast rights of India vs Afghanistan football match, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming. So, the India vs Afghanistan 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier match can be live streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For Jio users, free live streaming will be available on JioTV.

