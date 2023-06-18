India takes on Lebanon in the finals of the Intercontinental Cup, with both sides looking to claim the top prize ahead of a busy international schedule this year and beyond. The two teams played out a goalless draw in their group-stage fixture. There was not much to choose between the two teams as there were not many chances created in the game. The final will be another crunch tie with a lot riding on each other. Indian coach Igor Stimac has had his fair share of detractors in the past, but we can now see clear progress in both style of play and the results. Although many feel India need to play more friendlies against much tougher opposition, but it is not easy convincing the top football associations. India versus Lebanon will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife Sonam Bhattacharya’s Pregnancy After Scoring Goal in India vs Vanuatu Match, Places Football As Baby Bump (Watch Video).

Sunil Chettri has played a number of big games for India and his experience will come in handy this evening. India is not expected to dominate possession and hence the Indian skipper will have to utilise his creativity on the counter and try and get on the scoresheet. Anirudh Thapa in midfield is the one that maintains the tempo of the contest for the home team allowing the likes of Sahal Samad to venture forward. Udanta Singh had a quiet game against Lebanon in the last match and will need to improve considerably.

Hussein Zein, Karim Abed and Ali Sabeh make up the front three for Lebanon and they have the ability to trouble the Indian backline. Maxime Elias Aoun had a decent game in defence the last time out, although he had very little to do throughout the match. All eyes will be on Nader Matar in midfield with the big-game experience he possesses. Indian Football Team to Participate in King's Cup 2023 Alongside Thailand, Lebanon and Iraq

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Final Match, Time and Schedule

India vs Lebanon will take place on June 18, 2023 (Sunday) with the football match kick-off time being 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs Lebanon football match will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Final Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the match in India. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD channel to catch the India vs Lebanon live action on their TV sets.

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Final Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of India vs Lebanon on its website and mobile app. Fans will have to subscribe to get access to live content. Jio users can also watch this match live on the JioTV app for free. It will be a tough game for both the sides with Lebanon winning on penalties.

