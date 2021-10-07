After a disappointing draw against Bangladesh in the opening game of the SAFF Championship, India take on Sri Lanka in Male, looking to bounce back immediately. The result gave critics of manager Igor Stimac yet another opportunity to launch their tirade against the string of poor performances ever since the former Croatian head coach took over the reins of the Blue Tigers. It is not just the results that have been poor but football, in general, has been placid too. India are currently third in the points table with opponents Sri Lanka rock bottom with two defeats in two games. India versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD and streamed on Discovery + app from 4:30 PM IST. SAFF Championship 2021 Preview: Schedule, Timings in IST, Live Streaming & Other Details You Need to Know About the Football Tournament in Maldives

India dominated possession against Bangladesh partly due to the 54th minute sending off of Biswanath Ghosh of Bangladesh. Despite having 8 shots on target, the Blue Tigers could only find the back of the net once via skipper Sunil Chhetri. Glan Martins and Anirudh Thapa are expected to be the midfield warriors once again for the Indian side after they complemented each other well in the last game. Manvir Singh missed a few chances against Bangladesh but his movement up top was generally good and he should start alongside the mercurial Sunil Chettri once again.

Sri Lanka have been poor in the competition so far and their 2-3 loss to Nepal has pegged them back even further. They need a win against India to stay alive in the tournament. Chamod Dilshan in defense will have his task cut out as he comes up against Sunil Chettri and co. Kavindu Ishan is the key playmaker in the team but Sri Lanka will need to be tidy in possession for him to make any impact. India should get the job done against Sri Lanka as there is a wide gulf of class between the two teams.

The match between India and Sri Lanka will happen on October 7, 2021, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. The match will begin at 04.30 pm IST.

The India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 match live streaming will be available on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Those unable to watch India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship 2021 match on TV can tune into Discovery + App. Stay tuned to this space for regular updates about the game.

