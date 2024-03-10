Inter Miami are currently leading the MLS Easter Conference points table with 7 points from 3 games. They face Montreal next in the league at home where the team will be keen to continue their winning run. The team drew Nashville 2-2 in CONCACAF Champions Cup while their last league game ended in a 5-0. The David Beckham owner side finished poorly last season but now with a squad consisting of big names of the game, the team is harboring hopes of winning the championship. Montreal have a win and a draw in their two games so far and they will be pushovers here. Inter Miami versus Montreal will be streamed on Apple TV from 2:30 AM IST. ‘They Are Afraid of Lionel Messi..’ Fans React After Nashville Banned Spectators From Wearing Inter Miami Shirts in ‘Supporters Section’ of GEODIS Park During CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored for Inter Miami in the last match and the duo have a key role to play in their attack once again. Majority of their attack is courtesy the duo with Robert Taylor likely to come off the bench to score. Sergio Busquets will keep the side ticking with his slick passing range while Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo push forward to join the attack.

Matías Cóccaro will lead the attack for Montreal, who are likely to opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation. Bryce Duke and Kwadwo Opoku will be the two attacking midfielders. Joel Waterman is the leader at the back for Montreal and he will need to be at his very best coming up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

When is Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami will host Montreal in the MLS 2024 regular season match at

Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA on Sunday, March 10 at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Messi Saves the Day! Argentina Grandma Survives Hamas Attack by Talking About Lionel Messi (See Pic and Video).

Where to Get a Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, no broadcaster in India has the rights of MLS 2024 and hence, fans will not be able to watch live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2024 Match on their TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2024 Match?

Fans will be relieved to get the information that despite no live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2024 match available, they can have access to the live streaming of the match. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2024 on the Apple+ app and Apple TV. Inter Miami have no problems scoring goals and if they can sort their defence, they should secure an easy win here.

