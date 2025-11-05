UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italian giants Inter Milan will be in action against Kairat at home in their latest fixture in the UEFA Champions League this evening. The Nerazzurri have started their European campaign on a solid note with three straight victories and another victory on the bounce will go a long way to consolidate their place in the top four of the group phase standings. Their opponents, Kairat, on the other hand, are 34th in the table with two defeats and a draw. They are yet to flourish in the competition and must improve considerably to match the levels of their rival team. Inter Milan versus Kairat will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Acerbi, and Denzel Dumfries will all return to the starting eleven for Inter Milan after being rested for the last game. Lautaro Martinez and Esposito will form the strike partnership in the final third for the home team, with Ange-Yoan Bonny on the bench. Piotr Zieliński is the one player who makes them tick in midfield and can help get the best out of Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Joao Paulo and Elder Santana are missing in action for Kairat due to fitness issues, and it is a worry. Edmilson will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Dan Glazer and Ofri Arad will form the double pivot in central midfield for the visitors, with Jorginho in the no 10 role. Dastan Satpayev will lead the attacking unit for Kairat in this game. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher Score As Atletico Madrid Beats Union Saint-Gilloise 3–1 in UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty Date Thursday, November 6 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue San Siro, Milan Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter Milan will host Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 6. The Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the San Siro in Milan and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Inter Milan vs Kairat Almaty, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

