The FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys was one of the most thrilling games this season in UCL. Barca's home-leg fixture was a sheer goal-fest, ending with a 3-3 scoreline. Now the two sides will fight in the highly anticipated Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match, at the San Siro in Milan, all for a coveted spot in the UCL 2024-25 grand finale at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, German. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semifinals: Hansi Flick Says Barcelona Must Enjoy Second Leg vs Inter Milan.

First-leg encounter was a complete entertainer, where Inter Milan, regarded as the underdogs by many took an initial lead of two goals to nil. One from their star striker Marcus Thuram, and one from Denzel Dumfries. FC Barcelona fought hard and managed to equalize in the first half itself, with goals from Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres. Inter Milan took the lead again in the 63rd minute, with a goal again from Denzel Dumfries, only to be leveled from a Raphinha brilliance, which goalie Sommer touched, turning it into an own goal. With a leveled scoreline from first-leg, the maths is simple, the winner of the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match will get the finale spot.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Lineups UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final Second Leg Match

FC Barcelona were dealing with some injuries ahead of the first-leg tie, while Inter Milan were fairly fit. The scenario looks the same even for Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match. Hosts Inter Milan have a fairly fit squad, however, star striker Lautaro Martinez seemed a bit doubtful after suffering a minor blow last Wednesday. But, Martinez is expected to play, maybe as a substitute. FC Barcelona will have some relief too. Their leading scorer Robert Lewandowski is back from injury after missing the first-leg. Ferran Torres might still start ahead of him, being the goalscorer in the last match. Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, the star defenders will miss this game, and makes matters a bit tense, as the defense seemed leaky in the first leg, while the midfield and attack seemed perfect. Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Sommer (GK); Acerbi, Pavard, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Arnautovic, Thuram

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Szczesny (GK); Eric, Araujo, Cubarsí, Iñigo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran

