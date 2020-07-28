Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Inter Milan and Napoli will face each other in the penultimate game of the Serie A 2019-20 campaign. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on July 28, 2020 (Tuesday). This will be the Nerazzurri’s last home game of the season and they will be looking to end it with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Inter Milan vs Napoli can scroll down below for more details. INT vs NAP Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20.

Inter Milan have been inconsistent post lockdown and just six wins in their last 11 games have seen them surrender the league title to Juventus. However, Antonio Conte’s men will now be hoping to secure second place and a win against Napoli will help them achieve that objective. Lautaro Martinez Transfer News Update: Inter Milan in Talks With Argentine Striker Over New Deal.

Meanwhile, Napoli have recovered from a dismal start to the campaign and will be looking to end it with European qualification. Gattuso’s men are seventh in the table and a victory in tonight’s game will take them above AC Milan in sixth, who occupy the final Europa League spot.

When is Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Milan vs Napoli match Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the San Siro Stadium on July 28, 2020 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 01:15 am IST.

Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 or Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live telecast of Inter Milan vs Napoli on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online on Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Inter Milan vs Napoli match can be viewed online on Sony Sports Networks’ OTT platform SonyLiv. So fans can either log into SonyLiv App or SonyLiv website to get the live streaming of Serie A 2019-20 matches.

