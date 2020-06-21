Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Inter Milan will be eyeing their first Serie A victory since February 10 when they face Sampdoria in their first Serie A 2019-20 match after a three-month coronavirus pandemic halt. Inter’s last league win came in the Milan derby and since then they lost 1-2 to Lazio and 0-2 against Juventus taking a jolt to their Serie A ambitions and leaving them third in the league points table before football came to a halt. They will, however, be confident against Sampdoria, who are 16th in the league and have just seven times in 25 games.

The Coppa Italia semi-final lost to Napoli have further diminished Antonio Conte-coached side’s chances of a trophy this season. Inter were beaten 1-2 on aggregate by eventual champions Napoli when football resumed in Italy last week. The good news for them will, however, be that they have no injury concerns. For Sampdoria though Alex Ferrari has been ruled out while Ronaldo Vieira and Albin Ekdal will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the Inter clash.

When is Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match in Serie A 2019-20 will take place on June 22, 2020 (Sunday midnight) at the San Siro stadium in Milan. The match is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

As Serie A 2019-20 returned back into action, fans will be eager to watch matches live on their television channels. To catch the live action of Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match, fans can visit the Sony Ten channels. Sony is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India and has been live telecasting all the games.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy the match live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Inter Milan vs Sampdoria clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

Inter are placed third in the standings with 54 points after 25 games and nine points far from league leaders Juventus, who have played an additional game. They are also winless in their last three games and must return back into winning ways at the earliest to keep themselves alive in the Serie A title race.

