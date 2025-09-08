Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Israel will play Italy in a high-octane clash in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Israel are second in the points table with 9 points, while Italy are below them at third with 6, but having played a game less. Italy will feel this is a must-win game for them, considering how competitive Norway and Israel have been in the qualifying campaign so far. The Azzurri scored five second-half goals against Estonia to secure all three points, but must lift their level, if they are to do well this evening. Israel versus Italy will start at 12:15 AM IST. Turkey 0-6 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Merino Scores Hat-Trick, Pedro Hits Brace as La Roja Clinch Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Stav Lemkin, Idan Nachmias, Eli Dasa, and Roy Revivo will form the defensive line for Israel, with Eliel Peretz working as the defensive midfielder. Tai Baribo plays as the central striker for the team in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Oscar Gloukh and Dor Peretz as the creative playmakers. Manor Solomon and Dan Biton will be deployed out wide to put in the crosses in the box.

Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali will be the key players in midfield for Italy, with Manuel Locatelli playing more of a holding midfielder role in a 4-3-3 formation. Matteo Politano and Mattia Zaccagni will be part of the attacking third alongside striker Mateo Retegui. Giacomo Raspadori is an option off the bench for the visitors. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Centre Stage With Brace in Portugal’s 5–0 Win Over Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, September 9 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Nagyerdei Stadion, Hungary Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Italy National Football Team will be up against the Israel National Football Team in what promises to be a fascinating contest in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, September 9. The Israel vs Italy match is set to be played at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Hungary and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Israel vs Italy live telecast will be on the Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. For Israel vs Italy online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Israel vs Italy live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Italy have a tough game on their hands but they should be able to overcome this spirited Israel team at the very end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).