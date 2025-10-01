AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: FC Goa will be back in action in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 fixture. The Indian club will play their second match and will face Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol. The Gaurs will be hungry for redemption after they suffered a defeat at home against Iraq’s Al Zawraa in their opening AFC Champions League Two match. This is an important fixture for FC Goa, as they cannot afford to drop any more points. The Gaurs are placed in Group C alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, Al Zawraa, and FC Istiklol vs FC Goa. AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Suffer Opening Day Defeat to Ahal FC in Group C.

The Gaurs will miss the services of Iker Guarrotxena against FC Istiklol vs FC Goa. Manolo Marquez will expect his side to step up in the critical match and fill the shoes of Iker Guarrotxena, who is one of the biggest names on their roster. Istiklol vs FC Goa, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience. The likes of Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Alisher Dzhalilov and Ekhson Pandzhshanbe will be key for the Tajik League club to get all three points.

Istiklol vs FC Goa Match Details

Match Istiklol vs FC Goa Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Hisor Central Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When Is Istiklol vs FC Goa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

FC Goa will take on Istiklol in their AC Two 2025-26 league second match. The Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match will be played on Wednesday, October 1. The match is scheduled to be hosted at Hisor Central Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Istiklol vs FC Goa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Therefore, the Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India. For the Istiklol vs FC Goa online viewing options, read below. Sunil Chhetri Returns As India National Football Team Head Coach Khalid Jamil Names 30-Member Probable Squad For AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Istiklol vs FC Goa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

However, fans have an online viewing option to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Istiklol vs FC Goa live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but need to purchase either a match pass for Rs 69 or a tour pass that costs Rs 99 to do so.

