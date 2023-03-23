England takes on Italy in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group C fixture with both sides looking to get their campaign on a positive note. Italy, the defending champions, missed out on playing the World Cup but are all set to forget the past and move towards a more positive future under manager Roberto Mancini. He continues to have the services of a squad that is a mix of youth and experience and they can be a tough team to play in their own backyard. England were beaten by France in the World Cup and had to taste defeat at the hands of Italy in the Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate has had his fair share of detractors but has the full trust of the England FA. Italy versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the SonyLiv app and website from 1:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on His Controversial Manchester United Exit; Says ‘Now I’m a Better Man’.

Federico Chiesa, Federico Dimarco and Ivan Provedel miss out for Italy due to injuries. Mateo Retegui leads the lineup and he will be flanked by Vincenzo Grifo and Domenico Berardi. Jorginho in midfield is a key player for the hosts as he is the one that makes them tick. Marco Verratti with his press-resistant passing game can trouble England, should they accord him space.

England will have the big guns like Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish all starting against Italy while the in-form Marcus Rashford has pulled out of the squad due to an injury. Declan Rice will provide the defensive cover in a 4-3-3 formation. Jude Bellingham has been making waves in Europe due to his quality midfield play and all eyes will be on him as he takes the center stage.

When is Italy vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Italy will face England in their first match at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, March 24. The game will begin at 1:15 Am IST at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Italy vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch Italy vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match live on Sony Sports Network channels in English commentary. ‘Happy to Return’ Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal National Football Team Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers vs Liechtenstein (See Pics).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Italy vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of the Italy vs England match. Tough games for both these sides and the contest is likely to end in a scored draw.

