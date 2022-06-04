Italy, fresh after the defeat at the hands of Argentina in the Finalissima, will look to get back to winning ways when they host Germany in the UEFA Nations League. It has all been downhill for the Azzurri since lifting the European Championships with failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, a massive jolt to the team. A game against a German side managed by Hansi Flick is probably the last thing Roberto Mancini needed but given the manager of his calibre, he knows well how to lift the morale of the squad. Germany are another team that is in a rebuilding phase but they have the players needed to succeed at the highest level. Italy versus Germany will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 12:15 AM IST. Sadio Mane Transfer News: Amid Bayern Munich Links, Liverpool Star Addresses His Future

Salvatore Sirigu, Mattia Zaccagni and Manuel Lazzari have all been released by the national side while Giorgio Chiellini has retired from international football. Sandro Tonali is expected to get a game in midfield where he will partner with the mercurial Nicolo Barella. Ciro Immobile as the left forward gives Italy the edge in attack and his link-up play with Gianluca Scamacca will be crucial.

Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala make up the midfield two for Germany with Hansi Flick utilising Thomas Muller as the second striker behind Adeyemi. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane provide the width from the wings and their pace could trouble Italy’s defence. Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid’s latest recruit, will be the leader at the back for the Germans. Between the goalposts will be the ever-dependable, skipper Manuel Nuer.

When Is Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 03, 2022 (Friday). The match will be played at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of this match.

Is Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Italy vs Germany, UEFA National League match on an online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. Italy are terribly out of form at the moment and despite playing at home in front of a capacity audience, the Germans are the overwhelming favourites to win this match.

