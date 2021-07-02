Manchester United on Thursday confirmed their latest member at the Red Devils in the form of Jadon Sancho. No sooner than the announcement was made, Sancho was snapped by the shutterbugs and the Borussia Dortmund midfielder was beaming from ear to ear. His face said it all. And why not? Now that the negotiations are done, he can have that smile on his face. As of now, Sancho is a part of the England squad which is currently playing in the Euro 2020. Sancho will appear for the medicals at Old Trafford after Euro 2020. Jadon Sancho Transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund Confirmed! England International to Join the Club After Euro 2020.

Reports suggest that Jadon Sancho will be donning the jersey for the Red Devils for five years. Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund had also confirmed that the club had agreed with a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million, 73 million pounds) for the 21-year-old. "The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations," said Manchester United in their statement.

Check out Sancho's picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Base (@unitedbase__)

The fans were also quite delighted with Sancho's deal getting confirmed and they posted edited pictures of the English midfielder. These pictures are doing rounds on social media. Marcus Rashford had earlier confirmed on social media that Sancho was coming to Manchester United, but then deleted the tweet claiming his account got hacked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).