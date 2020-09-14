Jadon Sancho will stay at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United need to give up their on Pursuit of the young winger, said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre. Sancho, 20, has been United’s top target this summer but the Premier League club have failed to reach any agreement with Dortmund for the sale of the England international. Dortmund have slapped a £120 million transfer fee on Sancho and have refused to sell the talented footballer for anything less than their value. United, on the other, have refused to pay such a high amount, especially under the current COVID-19 circumstances. Manchester United Eye Ivan Perisic As Jadon Sancho Alternative.

The German club had even set an August 5 deadline for the sale of Sancho and have refused to let the 20-year-old leave until their demands were met. Once United failed to launch a bid before the deadline, Dortmund have publicly announced that Sancho will remain in the Bundesliga club this season. Sources have, however, stated that both clubs are still working towards agreeing a deal for the player. Manchester United Focused on Winning Trophies, Not on Top-Four Finish, Says Defender Luke Shaw.

But even as the Sancho transfer saga looks to continue throughout the summer, Dortmund Hans-Joachim Watzke had announced that the club had already exercised a one-year extension on Sancho’s contract and will keep him this season. Dortmund coach Favre also joined the chorus and suggested that there was no chance Sancho will be leaving the club this season. Favre stated that Sancho was happy at Dortmund.

“We need him, no question. Everyone was happy that he stayed. We don’t need to talk long about its qualities – they are enormous,” the Dortmund boss was quoted as saying by Goal to Keystone-SDA. “He scores and sets up a lot of goals and can often make all the difference, but there are some details that Sancho needs to improve. That is quite normal for a 20-year-old.”

Dortmund have already beaten United to two players this year and looks favourites to keep Sancho this season. United were heavily linked with Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland. But the 20-year-old rejected the Red Devils to sign for Dortmund. Young English midfielder Jude Bellingham took the same approach and rejected advances from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to join the German club earlier this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).