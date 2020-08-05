Manchester United are ready to walk away from their pursuit of Jadon Sancho if Borussia Dortmund refuses to lower their valuation of the 20–year-old winger. Reports in the England media had earlier stated that United have already reached an agreement with the Bundesliga club for the transfer and were willing to break the record for an England player to sign Sancho. But latest suggestions indicate both clubs are far from any agreement and are only at an early stage in the deal. United are already weighing up their options for an alternative signing if the Sancho deal doesn’t go through. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Update: Every Transfer Takes its Course, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ahead of Europa League Clash With LASK.

According to a report from Football Italia, the Red Devils have launched an offer for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa and see the 22-year-old Italy international as their potential alternative in the right-wing. Sancho, who scored 16 goals and assisted 17 times in the Bundesliga last season, remains United’s top priority this summer but senior figures at Old Trafford are said to be unhappy with the German club’s demands. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Update: The Red Devils' Set to Splurge 108 Million Pounds to Land 20-Yr-Old from Borussia Dortmund, Says Report.

Reports also suggest that United are yet to agree personal terms with Sancho’s representatives with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refusing to disrupt the harmony at the club by offering the talented England international high wages. United have also refused to meet Dortmund’s demand for £108million transfer fee for Sancho and see the German club’s August 10 deadline as ‘unrealistic’.

Dortmund have reportedly given the Red Devils an August 10 deadline to complete the signing of Sancho before the club returns to training on August 15. But the Red Devils see it as ‘artificial’ since the transfer window closes on October 5.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are ready to sell Chiesa for the right price. Reports in the Italian media state that United have already made a €55m bid for the youngster, who scored 10 Serie A goals in the recently concluded season.

