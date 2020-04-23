James Rodriguez Transfer News Update: David Beckham Begins Talks With Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Over Bringing Colombian Star to Inter Miami

James Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Getty)

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has held talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over the signing of James Rodriguez in the coming summer. Beckham, whose side began their Major League Soccer (MLS) journey this season before the football came to halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, has reportedly made contacts with Perez to find out if there is any possibility of bringing the Colombian to Miami. Rodriguez, who signed for Real in 2014, has found it difficult to break into the regular playing XI under Zinedine Zidane and could be sold in the summer to make way for a more illustrious signing. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Training From May 4, 2020 As Serie A Clubs Agree To Ensure Season Completion: Reports.

Beckham enjoys a great relationship with Perez with the latter bringing Beckham to Madrid in 2003 as one of the first set of galactico project. And according to a report from Goal, Beckham believes he can persuade Perez into selling James, who enters the final year of his contract with Real, to Miami. Rodriguez, who shot to fame with his exploits in the 2014 World Cup, had not featured regularly under Zidane in both of Zidane’s two stints at the club.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that despite his struggles, Beckham still rates James highly and believes securing his signature with not only attract more fans to the Inter Miami matches but also increase the commercialisation of his new club. Beckham’s entourage has already started talks with Rodriguez and his agent and although there still has been no firm offer in the table, the interest is said to be valid.