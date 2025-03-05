Jamshedpur will be hosting Odisha in the Indian Super League this evening with the hosts looking to consolidate their place in the top four. The Steelers are currently fourth in the points table with 38 points from 22 matches played. Their recent form has been a bit underwhelming though with the team winning twice in their last five games. Odisha are seventh and need a win here at all costs to give themselves a chance of making it to the top six. Jamshedpur versus Odisha will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Aim for Win Against Jamshedpur FC To Keep Final Six Spot Alive.

Javi Hernandez in midfield is the key for Jamshedpur as he can turn the game on its head with a moment of brilliance on the field. Javier Siverio will lead the strike force with Imran Khan and Mohammad Sanan for company in the final third. Sourav Das will sit deep and try and shield the backline for Jamshedpur.

Ahmed Jahouh controls the tempo of the game for Odisha, and he could find himself tightly marked in the tie. Hugo Boumous, Isak Vanlalruatfela and Dorielton will form the front three and their quick interchange of play should come in handy for the visitors. Amrinder Singh in goal will need to be at his very best with a lot riding on his shoulders. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Consolidate Second Spot With Victory Over Mohammedan SC, Gain Momentum Ahead of Playoffs.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Jamshedpur FC take on Odisha FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Wednesday, March 5. The Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match is set to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Odisha will need to take risks in the tie, and this could prove to be their undoing here, ultimately resulting in a defeat.

