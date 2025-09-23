Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr will face-off with Jeddah in an away tie in the Round of 32 of the Kings Cup of Champions. Al-Nassr have made a fine start to the campaign under new manager Jorge Jesus with the club winning all of their opening three matches. Their free-flowing attack brand of football makes them a force to reckon with this campaign and it is a change from their struggles last term. Opponents Jeddah play in the second division of Saudi Arabian football and will need to be at their best in order to compete in this tie. Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele Wins Men’s Award; Aitana Bonmati Creates History With Third Consecutive Women’s Title.

Jeddah have everyone fit and available for selection in this game. Abdullah Bader Mahbub is their key player going forward and will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility. Giving him company in the final third would be Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, the secondary striker. Giorgi Aburjania and Ahmed Al-Shamrani will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Al-Nassr have injury absentees in the form of Saad Al Nasser and Nawaf Alaqidi. Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix are in sublime scoring form and Jeddah will do well to keep the duo at bay. Sadio Mane and Gabriel will provide the creative spark in attack for the visitors. Kingsley Coman will use his pace to help the team drive forward from the central areas.

Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Match Details

Match Jeddah vs Al-Nassr Date Wednesday, September 24 Time 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Al-Nassr, with a revamped squad, will aim a title as they take on Jeddah in the King Cup of Champions 2025-26 opener on Wednesday, September 24. The Jeddah vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it will kick off at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Receives 'Best of All Time' Award From Liga Portugal, Al-Nassr Star Reacts On His Achievement (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the King Cup of Champions 2025-26 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Jeddah vs Al-Nassr match live on television in India. For the Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2025–26, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Football Match?

Although the Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Jeddah vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website, but they would need to have a pass. Al-Nassr will be confident of a dominant display in this tie with the club winning 0-3.

