Jill Roord scored her second hat-trick as Arsenal defeated West Ham by 9-1 in Women’s Super League 2020-21 clash. In the campaign opening game against Reading, Roord had netted a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 6-1 victory. Meanwhile, Arsenal Women are off to an impressive start having registered thumping victories in two out two games. At the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Roord opened the scoring for her side in the 23rd minute and then went on to complete her hat-trick two more goals in the second half.

After the 23-year-old put her team in the lead, Kenza Dali equalised in the 27th minute for West Ham. However, Vivianne Miedema scored in 34th minute to hand back Arsenal the lead. Kim Little and Beth Mead made it 4-1 in favour of Arsenal minutes before the half-time.

Roord then netted her brace in the 52nd minute before completing her hat-trick four minutes later. Miedema, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord were the other scorers for Arsenal Women in the second-half as they completed the 9-1 rout. Earlier against Reading on September 06, Roord scored in 40th, 63rd and 81st minute to net in a hat-trick. Arsenal women next face Bristol City in their third game on October 04.

