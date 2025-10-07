UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Defending champions Arsenal begin their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign with a home game against Lyon. The Arsenal Women defeated Barcelona to lift the title last campaign and they will be raring to repeat their feat. They are currently fifth in the Women’s Super League, trailing leaders Chelsea by 5 points. Their adversary Lyon are currently top of the French Division 1 with wins in all four matches. Despite playing away from home, they will feel confident of a solid performance. In terms of head-to-head record between the clubs, the French club have defeated Arsenal in three out of their last five games. Arsenal versus Lyon will start at 12:30 AM IST. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the game for Arsenal due to a knee injury. Alessia Russo will be the focal point in attack for the English side with Mariona Caldentey in the no 10 role. Caitlin Foord and Olivia Smith will be the two wingers for the team. Victoria Pelova and Kim Little are the box-to-box midfielders and with their ability to dominate games, Lyon will need to mark them carefully.

Vicki Becho and Tabitha Chawinga are the two wide attackers for Lyon and they head into this game having scored five goals between them in their previous match. Ada Hegerberg, one of the biggest names in women's football, will be the central striker in the team. Elma Junttila Nelhage and Alice Sombath should be the pick for the central defensive partnership.

Arsenal vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Arsenal vs Lyon, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Wednesday, October 8 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Meadow Park, Hertfordshire Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Arsenal vs Lyon, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Defending champions Arsenal will lock horns with Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 8. The Arsenal vs Lyon match will be played at Meadow Park, Hertfordshire and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Lyon, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Arsenal vs Lyon UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Arsenal vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Arsenal vs Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Expect goals galore in this game, with the tie ending in a draw, which will be a positive result for Lyon.

