Liverpool have made a poor start to the season as they have been performing far below their expected level. Darwin Nunez and Arthur Melo were the two major signings made by them in the summer. But after sub-par displays, the Reds are already scouting for next season a Jude Bellingham is at the top of the list. Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund, Champions League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Scores Sensational Goal in Comeback Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

According to a report from Daily Telegraph, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023. The young Englishman was one of the best performers for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City, even managing to get on the scoresheet.

Liverpool's midfield has been performing below par this season as in the absence of Thiago, Jurgen Klopp's men are unable to control the game for large parts. This has seen them make an effort to sign Jude Bellingham next summer.

The 19-year-old has a number of suitors across Europe and will be in high demand when the transfer window re-opens. It is understood that Borussia Dortmund could let the youngster leave in 2023 and are braced for a bid from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is a fan of the player and tried to sign him in the summer. However, the Reds will face stern competition when Jude Bellingham became available in the summer and are likely to be involved in a bidding war.

The English player signed for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 and has been a regular starter for the club. He is set to make his 100th appearance for the Bundesliga outfit against arch-rivals Schalke this weekend.

