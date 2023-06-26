It's safe to say that Inter Miami fans are eagerly waiting to see Lionel Messi feature for their club! A disappointed Inter Miami fan, who had travelled 1200 miles to watch him play against Philadelphia Union, was left disappointed after he could not see the 'GOAT' in action. In a viral video, the fan was seen carrying a banner which read, "I travelled 1,200 miles to see the football GOAT" and he threw it away in disappointment after his wish was not fulfilled. It has to be noted that the Argentina star is under contract with PSG until June 30 and post that, he will be unveiled as a new Inter Miami player. 'A Huge Hug' Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans For Their Wishes On His 36th Birthday, Shares Pictures With His Family (See Post).

Watch Inter Miami Fan Throw Away Lionel Messi Banner After Not Seeing Him in Action

Big yikes. Safe flight back! pic.twitter.com/t4oRMW4fBr — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) June 25, 2023

