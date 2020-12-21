Portuguese and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after winning the Golden Foot 2020, a title is given to the best footballer of the year over the age of 28. With this, the Portugal talisman becomes the 18th recipient of the Golden Foot and – as per the ceremony – left a mould of his footprints on the 'The Champions Promenade' in Monaco. Notably, a player can win this award for only once in his career, and Ronaldo piped the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, Neymar and Mohamed Salah to get this year's honour. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Stunning Brace.

Ronaldo was nothing but delighted after receiving the award as he thanked all his fans for voting him for the title. "I am honored to win the @goldenfootofficial and to be immortalised on the Champion Promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time! I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me #goldenfoot2020," he wrote while sharing a picture with the title.

Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's Post:

The former Manchester United star, 35, has indeed been in red-hot form this year and him getting the honour didn't surprise many. He, so far, has scored 44 goals for his club and country in 2020 and can enhance his tally in the remaining fixtures this year. Only Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski has netted more goals this year, finding the nets 47 times. On the other hand, Lionel Messi hasn't enjoyed a gala time this year as the Barcelona captain could net only 26 goals.

