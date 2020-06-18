Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

JUV vs NAP, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Result: Napoli Beat Juventus 4–2 on Penalties to Win Sixth Italian Cup

Football AFP| Jun 18, 2020 08:14 AM IST
A+
A-
JUV vs NAP, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Result: Napoli Beat Juventus 4–2 on Penalties to Win Sixth Italian Cup
Napoli Win Sixth Italian Cup. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rome, June 18: Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to lift the Italian Cup for the sixth time after the score was 0-0 after 90 minutes in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for record 13-times Italian Cup champions Juventus with Arkadiusz Milik slotting in the winner for Napoli past veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014, and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gennaro Gattuso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December, and claimed a crown he won as a player with AC Milan.

Watch Full Match Here:

Organisers had scrapped extra-time to minimise injuries to players as football resumes in Italy after a three-month coronavirus shutdown. Maurizio Sarri's side, who also lost the Italian SuperCup final last December to Lazio, now turn their focus to Serie A, which resumes this weekend with the eight-time reigning champions just one point ahead of second-placed Lazio. Napoli are sixth in the league table as they target a return to the Champions League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arkadiusz Milik Coppa Italia Coppa Italia 2020 Gianluigi Buffon Italian SuperCup JUV vs NAP JUV vs NAP 2020 Juventus Napoli napoli vs juventus Paulo Dybala Rome Serie A Stadio Olimpico
You might also like
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Aston Villa, Sheffield United Players and Referees Take a Knee After Starting Off The Game in Solidarity of #BlackLivesMatter (See Pic)
Football

Aston Villa, Sheffield United Players and Referees Take a Knee After Starting Off The Game in Solidarity of #BlackLivesMatter (See Pic)
Cristiano Ronaldo Looks ‘Focused’ Before Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Napoli, Juventus Shares Pic
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Looks ‘Focused’ Before Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Napoli, Juventus Shares Pic
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Celebrates 10th Birthday, Father CR7 and Georgina Rodriguez Wish Youngster on Special Day
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Celebrates 10th Birthday, Father CR7 and Georgina Rodriguez Wish Youngster on Special Day
Napoli Announces 27-Member Squad for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Juventus, Includes Suspended David Ospina
Football

Napoli Announces 27-Member Squad for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Juventus, Includes Suspended David Ospina
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dries Mertens And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Final
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dries Mertens And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Final
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast Final Football Match on TV As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast Final Football Match on TV As Per IST
JUV vs NAP Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Napoli Football Match
Football

JUV vs NAP Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Napoli Football Match
Advertisement

Football Matches

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement