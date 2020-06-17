Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri’s Style Will Be Seen Next Season, Says Gianluigi Buffon

Football IANS| Jun 17, 2020 11:15 PM IST
Gianluigi Buffon (Photo Credits: Getty)

Turin, June 17: Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon admitted that the current Juventus squad will be able to reflect how coach Maurizio Sarri wants them to play only next year. Juventus attracted criticism for their performance in their recent match against AC Milan in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. "In my opinion, we have seen him in flashes for various vicissitudes," Buffon told DAZN. "The first month we lost him for many days because he had that very intense health discomfort.

"Those are generally days when a coach makes his own imprint on the team, and he had been missing for almost a month. "He has not had the opportunity to express all his knowledge. I believe that in the next year we will have the opportunity to see the real Sarri and the real ‘Juve di Sarri.‘" Gianluigi Buffon Returns to Juventus After One Season at Paris Saint-Germain.

Sarri was widely praised for his style of football, often dubbed 'Sarriball' which involved a flowing, attacking style. The style was most visible during his time as the coach of Napoli between 2015 and 2018 and in the early days of his reign at Chelsea.

"We played 45 minutes of a very high level in terms of intensity, speed and movement of the ball and played in the channels," said Buffon about the match against Milan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

