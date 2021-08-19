Just before kicking off their Serie A 2021-22 campaign against Udinese, Juventus has launched the third kit for the season. The kit is inspired by the daring era of the 90s. The official account of Juventus shared the video of the same on their official account. The kit is yellow and blue in colour and pays homage to Bianconeri's famous shirts from the 90s. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and other members of Juventus were seen donning the kits. The fans had a mixed reaction to the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Star Denies Potential Real Madrid Return.

While a few fans said that they loved the kits and would make sure to even buy the same the others gave a thumbs down. Juventus will be aiming to win the Serie A 2021-22 trophy which they missed out on in the last season. The team did its way into the Champions League 2021-22 season but that too happened when Napoli's match ended with a 1-1 draw. For now, let's have a look at the tweet by Juventus and the reactions from the fans below.

Video:

Always forward, never stand still. Introducing our new third kit for 21/22 by @adidasfootball!#createdwithadidas #LiveAhead — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2021

Reactions:

Worst Kit:

worst kit ever. stylists are definitely not serious with yhis. bring kappa back — Juventus Abroad (@Juventus_Abroad) August 19, 2021

I Will buy this kit

Jokes on you, this might be the only kit I'll buy this season. It's actually pretty dope, classic blue and yellow with a more dynamic style, the never ending white and the matching with both Jeep and 4xe. Acc a nice kit. @juventusfc nice job lads. — AlexUnder (@AlexUnderTheBed) August 19, 2021

Not that bad:

Its not that bad — Dawood Al Khaja 🇦🇪 (@BuEisa31) August 19, 2021

Last one:

Talking about the team, they have witnessed the return of Max Allegri for this season and they would be hoping to put up better performances for Serie A 2021-22.

